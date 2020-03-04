Article 370: Jammu and Kasmir netizens can now access social media after 7-month ban

Exactly seven months, netizens in Jammu and Kashmir can now access social media websites on 2G mobile Internet and fixed-line internet in the Union Territory till March 17.

A communication clampdown was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Centre’s August 5 decision to scrap special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.

The fresh order was issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra after assessing the overall security situation and maintenance of public order in Jammu and Kashmir.

“...hereby direct internet access across the UT of J&K with the following restrictions...the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only, while the postpaid sim card-holders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid sim cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections,” read the order.

It added that internet connectivity will continue to be available on fixed-line connections. The order will remain in force upto March 17, the order reads. “It is further directed that the access/communication facilities provided by the government vis-à-vis terminals/internet kiosks apart from special arrangements for tourists, students, traders etc shall continue.”

Earlier, only access to white-listed sites was allowed as the service was restored for a week on January 25 and subsequently extended from time to time. The restrictions on mobile and internet services were partially eased after the Supreme Court said in January that access to the Internet was a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the government to review the curbs.