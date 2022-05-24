Kejriwal praises Punjab CM for sacking corrupt minister

Arvind Kejriwal praises Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for sacking his minister over corruption

Kejriwal said corruption is a betrayal of the country and Bharat Mata

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 17:00 ist
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal of the nation which his party will not allow.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, the Delhi chief minister said his AAP is a “diehard honest party” and will not tolerate corrupt activities.

Also Read | Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla arrested after being sacked from Cabinet

"We will not spare even our own leaders if they are found to be involved in corruption. We are proud of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who immediately removed his minister found involved in corruption," he said.

Kejriwal said corruption is a betrayal of the country and Bharat Mata. "We will rather die than betray the country."

The Punjab Police arrested Vijay Singla shortly after he was sacked from the state cabinet on corruption charges by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

CM Mann said Singla was allegedly demanding a “one per cent commission” in tenders and purchases of his department.

Kejriwal said that in 2015 his government has taken similar action and had sacked his food minister over corruption charges.

