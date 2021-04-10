Delhi bans gatherings; metro, buses to operate at 50%

As Covid-19 cases rise, Delhi bans political, sports gatherings; metro, buses to operate at 50%

Negative RT-PCR report will be required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 22:54 ist
A worker carries out sanitisation at New Delhi Railway Station, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in New Delhi, Friday, April 9, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

With coronavirus cases rising rapidly in the national capital, the Delhi government Saturday announced stricter curbs, allowing Delhi Metro and DTC buses to operate only at 50 per cent capacity and limiting the number of guests at weedings at 50, officials said.

The city government also prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Negative RT-PCR report will be required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air, the DDMA said, adding those without a report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said restaurants, bars can operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent occupancy in view of the rising coronavirus cases, it said.

It said colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi.

Not more than 20 people are allowed in funeral gatherings and upto 50 in weddings, it said.

Swimming pools will also remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national and international events. 

