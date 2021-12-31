Ashok Gehlot extends Covid health workers' tenure by 3 months in view of rising cases

Gehlot extends Covid health workers' tenure by 3 months

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to extend the work period of Covid health consultants and Covid health assistants by three months in view of rising number of coronavirus infections.

Their tenure will now be extended from January, 2022 to March, 2022, according to the proposal.

With this approval, the containing of spread of infection, door-to-door survey, and distribution of medicines will be conducted smoothly in the state, a government release said.'

