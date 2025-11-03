<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Babubarhi Constituency Details</h3><p>Babubarhi, constituency number 34, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Babubarhi polling and counting dates</h3><p>Babubarhi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Babubarhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Babubarhi was won by Mina Kumari (JD-U) by a margin of 11,488 votes. Mina Kumari polled 77,367 votes while the nearest rival, Uma Kant Yadav (RJD), secured 65,879 votes.</p><h3>How did Babubarhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Kapil Deo Kamat (JD-U) won the seat by securing 61,486 votes. Kapil Deo Kamat defeated the nearest rival Binod Kumar Singh (LJP) by a margin of 20,267 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>