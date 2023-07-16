Assam to construct 84-meter high statue of Lachit Borphukan in Ghaziabad to flag the Ahom valour

The BJP-led government in Assam has engaged eminent sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar for constructing a 84-meter long statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in order to highlight the valour of the Ahoms against the Mughals.

Borphukan had led the Ahom Army and defeated the Mughals led by Ram Singh in the Battle of Saraighat, the naval battle fought in the mighty Brahmaputra in 1761.

The Ahoms ruled Assam for 600 years (1228-1826) before the British took control through the Treaty of Yandaboo in 1826. While the story of Lachit Borphukan is popular in Assam, the BJP-led government in the state has taken up a slew of initiatives to promote it across the country.

The decision to construct the statue was taken as part of the programme to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan.

An official statement on Sunday said that the 84-meter-high bronze and steel statue would weigh 95 tons.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Ram Sutar Fine Arts Private Limited in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening to oversee the progress of the massive statue of the legendary warrior.

"Today I reviewed the progress of the world’s largest statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan currently being built in Ghaziabad. We are honoured that veteran sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee, respected Ram Sutar ji is overseeing this effort. He has crafted some of the most iconic monuments in the country including the Statue of Unity," Sarma tweeted.

Sutar designed the Statue of Unity which is the world's tallest statue with a height of 182 metres (597 feet), exceeding the Spring Temple Buddha by 54 meters.

The statement said the state government took up the project to erect the statue of Borphukan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested it while taking part in the celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom General in New Delhi in November last year.

The work of Barphukan's statue, which began four months ago, is expected to be completed by January next year. Around 150 artisans are at work at the Ram Sutar Fine Arts, said the statement.