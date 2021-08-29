Assault on media covering UP Covid vaccination program

Assault on media covering Covid vaccination programme in UP: FIR against 18 people, 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident

PTI
PTI, Barabanki,
  • Aug 29 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 22:05 ist
An FIR has been registered against 18 people for allegedly beating up media persons who were recording a Covid-19 vaccination programme wherein vaccines reportedly brought from Shravasti were administered here, in violation of rules, police said on Sunday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

"Four people have been arrested in connection with beating up of media persons, who were covering the vaccination drive in which ‘illegally’ brought vaccines were being used. A case has been registered against 18 named people and around 12 unidentified people in this connection,” Superintendent of Police Jamuna Prasad said.

According to police, the vaccination programme was held at Maanpur Dehua village under Zaidpur police station area on Saturday. A total of 150 villagers were present for the inoculation. The health worker administering the vaccines there said he was posted in Shravasti district, and that he had brought the vaccines from there.

Empty and filled vials of Covaxin were found at the spot. When the media started recording the vaccination drive, the health workers and villagers got agitated. They then locked the media people in a room and threatened to kill them, they said.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the media persons alleged that they were beaten up and their cameras were broken.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19

