At 5%, Jammu and Kashmir has the highest allocation for healthcare in country, says L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir has the highest share, at five per cent, of budget allocation in the health sector across the country, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, asserting that the Union Territory administration is committed to continuously strengthening the health system and making healthcare more affordable and accessible.

"We are spending Rs 7,177 crore to strengthen the infrastructure of the health sector. In the past year, 94 health projects have been completed by spending Rs 881 crore, substantially augmenting resources for the citizens," he said.

Sinha was speaking at the 39th Annual Day celebrations of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). He also e-inaugurated and laid the e-foundation stones of several projects on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering virtually, he said the SKIMS has played an indispensable role in the healthcare system of the Union Territory.

The LG congratulated the administration, faculty and students of the institute, and all those who were awarded for their exemplary work in the challenging times of Covid-19.

"I express gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, ward boys, ambulance drivers and all other supporting staff who have worked selflessly during the two waves of Covid," he said.

Sinha said due to the collective efforts of everyone and the hard work of the medical personnel, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a role model in the country for Covid-19 management and vaccination.

Sinha also recalled the efforts of the Covid warriors and the steps taken by the administration to ramp up the capacities of health infrastructure during the two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our oxygen generation capacity has increased manifold to 1 lakh LPM from just 14,000 LPM last year and to deal with any emergency, Covid care centres have also been kept functional in 4,290 panchayats," he said.

The efforts of the Union Territory administration to augment the necessary arrangements and make the facilities accessible to the patients and the common people, up to to the panchayat level, have been acknowledged by the NITI Aayog, the LG observed.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG concluded his address by stating that the threat of the coronavirus is not over yet. "A new variant of Covid, Omicron, has emerged and I urge everyone to follow Covid protocol to prevent a third wave," he said.

Earlier, Sinha dedicated to the patients a new neurosciences ICU, a pulmonary ICU at the infectious diseases block, obstetrics and gynaecology ICU, geriatric medicine ward and the State Cancer Institute OPD Complex.

