At IGNOU convocation, President Murmu bats for imparting education in Indian languages

It is possible to create world-class new knowledge and science on a large scale by promoting Indian languages, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday while emphasising on the importance of imparting education in Indian languages.

Speaking at the 36th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Murmu lauded the progress made by women in several sectors, including education, and noted that 55 per cent of the students who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas were women.

"I am happy to note that there are 55 per cent girl students among those who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas at the university. Girl students account for more than half of the students who have received gold medals today.

"I am happy to see the progress of women in various sectors, including education," she said.

On Monday, 2,79,918 IGNOU students received their degrees, certificates and diplomas.

IGNOU is playing an important role in nation building, Murmu said.

"As per the NEP (National Education Policy) - 2020, the country aims to achieve 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035. IGNOU is contributing immensely to achieving this goal," she added.

NEP - 2020 aims to make India a global knowledge superpower, she asserted.

"Among (the) many important suggestions in the NEP - 2020, emphasis has been laid on feeling proud of India's heritage and on making the Indian languages the medium of instruction," said the president.

"By promoting education in Indian languages, it is possible to create world-class new knowledge and science on a large scale," she added.