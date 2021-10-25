Kashmiri students assaulted after India loses to Pak

At least 10 Kashmiri students in Punjab college face assault after India's loss to Pakistan in T20 WC

One of the students live-streamed the attack on Facebook while they were being attacked with rods and sticks

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 25 2021, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 12:21 ist
The students alleged that they were sitting in their rooms when the accused barged into their rooms and started assaulting them in retaliation for losing the match. Credit: Screengrab via Twitter/@aarifshaah

At least 10 students from Kashmir studying in two private educational institutes in Punjab on Monday alleged that they were assaulted, threatened and their hostel rooms vandalised after India lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket match by 10 wickets on Sunday night.

One incident was reported in the Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology located on the outskirts of Sangrur town, while another was reported from Rayat Bahrat University in Kharar in Mohali district.

Acting on the complaints, police have started an investigation.

Six victims of the engineering college accused their contemporaries belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for assaulting them after entering their rooms. Even hostel staff didn't intervene on their complaints, they said.

Also Read | Babar, Rizwan star as India lose to Pakistan for first time in World Cup

One of the students live-streamed the attack on Facebook while they were being attacked with rods and sticks.

"The local Punjabi students came to our rescue and tried to save us from the attack," a victim student told the police.

The students alleged that they were sitting in their rooms when the accused barged into their rooms and started assaulting them in retaliation for losing the match.

In a similar incident, four students were assaulted and beaten up in Rayat Bahrat University.

"Kashmiri students who were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar Mohali told me that they were rescued by the locals and other Panjabi students. Students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had barged into their rooms, thrashed them and went on a rampage," national spokesperson J&K Students Association Nasir Khuehami tweeted.

He said such incidents have increased the sense of insecurity and anxiety among Kashmiri youth studying and working outside as well as among their parents and relatives in Kashmir.

