Attack on Bengal labourers in J&K ‘pre planned’: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the killing of five workers from the state in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror attack was “pre-planned” and demanded a “strong investigation” into the case. Five labourers from Bengal’s Murshidabad were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Kashmir on Tuesday.

Banerjee in a series of tweets also pointed out that current law and order in Jammu and Kashmir is under the Centre. She also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 Lakh each for the victims’ families.

“In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre-planned manner.

We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India,” tweeted Banerjee.

She demanded a “strong investigation” so that the “real truth behind the incident comes out.

“We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them,” tweeted Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further stated that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the victims’ families.

“In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre-planned manner.

We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India,” she tweeted.

Reacting to the incident Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhur Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worsening due to the “wrong policies” of the Centre.

“ The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worsening every day. The wrong policies of the Centre is responsible for this,” said Chowdhury. He was speaking to reporters at Sagardighi in Murshidabad after meeting the family members of the victims.

Referring to the visit of 23 European Union MPs to Kashmir Chowdhury said that the BJP led government at the Centre was not allowing an all-party delegation to visit Kashmir but allowed an European Union delegation.

Chowdhury has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to ensure the safety of all migrant labourers from Bengal working in Kashmir.

Condemning the incident West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the incident as a “cowardly act.”

“When I got this news I was pained at this cowardly, dastardly attack by the terrorists on innocent migrant workers...The perpetrators are the enemies of humanity. They are the enemies of this nation,” the Governor said in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.