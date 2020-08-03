Ayodhya Ram Temple live updates: Ram Mandir will represent India as a harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none, says L K Advani

The nation waits with bated breath as Ayodhya gets ready for the big Ram Temple 'bhoomi puja' event on August 5. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises, according to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The ceremony is expected to go on till 2 pm. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
This day (bhoomi pujan - Aug 5) will be etched in history as one of the most auspicious days of independent India, says Maharashtra Navanirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray
Ram Mandir will represent India as a harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none, says L K Advani
Statement by Shri LK Advani on Bhoomi Pujan, Ayodhya:
Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is laying the foundation for the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram. It is indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me, but for all Indians.
A grand Mandir for Shri Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi has been a desire and mission for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990,which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants.
On this auspicious occasion, I want to express my gratitude to the scores of Saints, Leaders and people from India and the world over who made valuable contributions and sacrifices in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.
I am also very happy that due to the decisive verdict of the Supreme Court in November 2019, the construction of Shri Ram Mandir is getting started in an environment of tranquility. This will go a long way in strengthening the bond between Indians.
Shri Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum. It is my belief that this temple will inspire all Indiansto imbibe His virtues.
It is also my belief that Shri Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance.
May Shri Ram bless India and her people always.
JaiShriRam.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lights a lamp on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan.
Diyas lit to mark the historic moment. Rituals continue ahead of ground breaking ceremony.
Decked up Ayodhya awaits Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Painted in yellow and illuminated with bright lights making one think as if it was 'Diwali', a decked up Ayodhya is all set to witness the 'bhoomi pujan' of the proposed Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi-the biggest event in its age-old history on Wednesday.
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO
Silver coins will be given to the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony invitees.
Hindutva now basic coat on canvas of Indian politics: Govindacharya
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ground-breaking ceremony for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Govindacharya, once a powerful BJP general secretary, underscored its significance, saying this marks the return of national politics to its "roots" of Hindutva which, he added, remained at the margins for decades before going from strength to strength 2010 onwards.
Special pujas and prayers will be performed in temples across Karnataka tomorrow coinciding with groundbreaking ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, says state govt
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath hosts 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital at his residence in Bhopal, announces sending 11 silver bricks for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, on the eve of 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday hosted a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital at his residence here and announced sending 11 silver bricks for the construction of a Ram temple inAyodhya, on the eve of the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony.
Nath said the silver bricks were bought from contributions made by members of the Congress.
"We will send 11 silver bricks for the construction of a Ram temple inAyodhyaon the behalf of citizens of Madhya Pradesh," the former chief minister told reporters.
PTI
Covid-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena
An editorial in the party mouthpiece "Saamana"took a dig at the August 5 ceremony being held amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.
All decked up to shine: Students arrange earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi on the eve of the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020.
Ram Temple: Get to know the Sompuras, the temple architects
A tale that began with the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 will enter its final chapter as the ceremony marks the formal commencement of the much-promised mandir's construction. The design of the temple has been formulated by Chandrakant Sompura, who belongs to the Sompura clan.
Let's take a look at who the Sompuras are.
Section 144 has been imposed in Kodagu from 12 am of August 5 to 12 pm of the same day in the wake of Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya: Annies Kanmani Joy, Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu district
Mohammad Sharif, known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies , has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on Aug 5. He says,"If my health permits I will go."
We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya: Kamal Nath
"We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people," says former MP CM Kamal Nath. (ANI)
Kalraj Mishra prays that this temple be seen as a symbol of cultural & national unity
I believe with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, millions of people will feel that this shrine will raise India's identity in the global arena. I pray that this temple be seen as a symbol of cultural & national unity & integrity, says Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. (ANI)
WATCH | Hanuman Chalisa recital organised at former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal (ANI)
We call it Ravan Janmabhoomi: Temple priest to celebrate foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Tucked away in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Bisrakh area is a temple dedicated to Ravan, the dark figure in the epic Ramayana who was killed by Lord Ram.
Workers clean a street a day before the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Workers clean a street a day before the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 4, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Hindu temple in a highly anticipated ceremony at a holy site that was bitterly contested by Muslims, officials said. The Supreme Court ruled in November 2019 that a temple could be built in Ayodhya, where Hindu zealots demolished a 460-year-old mosque in 1992. Credit: AFP Photo
Apna Dal (S) MLA Chowdhury Amar Singh claims that Dalits were ignored while invitations were extended for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (PTI)
'There are four phases of Ramarchan pooja'
There are four phases of Ramarchan pooja. In 1st phase gods other than Lord Ram will be worshipped. In 2nd phase, Ayodhya will be worshipped along with Lord Ram's generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev, says Satyanarayan Das, a priest.
"n 3rd phase of Ramarchan pooja, Dashrath, father of lord Ram, with his wives will be worshipped & then all 3 brothers with their wives will be prayed to. Lord Hanuman will also be worshipped in 3rd phase. In last phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped,"Satyanarayan Das said.
(ANI)
Ram is courage, Ram is sangam: Priyanka Gandhi
"Ram is courage, Ram is sangam, Ram is restraint, Ram is a colleague. Ram is everyone. Lord Rama wants all welfare. So, he is the 'Maryaada Purushottam', says Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Lord Ram belongs to all, says Congress
Lord Ram belongs to all, says Congress in a statement.The party hopes that the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony spreads the message of national unity
Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. (ANI)
'Ramarchan Puja' begins at Ram Janambhoomi site
'Ramarchan Puja' - a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, ahead foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. (ANI)
Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to distribute more than 1 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos'
Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to distribute more than 1 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' on foundation stone laying of RamTemple on August 5. Archarya Kishore Kunal, Trustee, says, "Of the 1 lakh laddoos, 51,000 laddoos will be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust." (ANI)
'Ram, roti, rashtra' complementary to each other: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that "Ram, Rashtra and Roti" are complementary to each other and asserted that the Lord Ram temple here will symbolise and strengthen "national unity".
Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru as Ayodhya event nears
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar promulgated prohibitory orders in the commissionerate limits, under CrPC 144, from August 4 (8 pm) to August 6 (6 am) on Monday.
Indian-Americans to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony
Temples across the US have announced special events to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple going around the US Capitol Hill on Tuesday, according to Hindu community leaders.
Photo of Hindu deity Ram on New York’s Times Square billboards is manufactured: Alt News
Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square here on August 5 to celebrate the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony, with organisers describing the commemoration as a one-of-a-kind and historic event.
Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani on Wednesday said that arrangements are being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
In the backdrop of this, several people on social media have shared an image of billboards in Times Square adorned with pictures of Ram.Avinash Gorakshakar, director research ProfitMart,tweetedthe viral image claiming this was Times Square “an hour ago”. The image was liked by over 1,500 users. Several otherTwitter usersalso posted the viral image includingSunder Chaudhary,@FltLtAnoopVerma,@satyendra81and@mauna_adiga.
Thus, a picture showing images of Hindu deity Ram splashed all over New York’s Times Square billboards was manufactured then flipped horizontally to escape reverse-image search attempts, as per Alt News'report.
VHP to work for establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in society now: Outfit’s chief
With the struggle for the construction of a grand Ram temple inAyodhyaover, the VHP will now work for a Ram Rajya in the society, the outfit’s national working president, Alok Kumar, said on Monday.
"The foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram was laid in 1989. It is after about 31 years that the construction of the temple shall now begin in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5," Kumar told reporters, recalling the struggle for building a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi inAyodhya.
(PTI)
Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya temple should have moustache: Sambhaji Bhide
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide on Monday said the idol of Lord Ram in the proposed temple at Ayodhya should have a moustache.
175 eminent guests will be invited to Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told reporters here.
He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.
Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, Rai said.
(PTI)
Delhi: Preparations ahead of Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram during his visit to Ram Janmabhoomi premises to take stock of preparedness for the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI
Ram Temple aims at establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India: VHP
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said that the Ram Temple was not merely ''one more temple'' but was aimed at establishing the 'Ram Rajya'' in the country, where there was 'equality' and ''social harmony''.
Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM hits back at Digvijaya Singh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who has demanded that Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be put off in view of an "inauspicious" 'muhurat'.
Ayodhya Temple 'bhoomi puja': Special dress with nine gems stitched using golden thread for Ram Lalla
For the past three and a half decades, brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi' have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The pinnacle of their dedication will be manifest in the splendid dress they have meticulously crafted for the deity to wear on August 5, during the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple.
Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' rituals begin in Ayodhya
The three-day-long rituals for the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) began in Ayodhya on Monday amid the Covid-19 scare.
UP CM Yogi offers prayers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious Covid-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indicated on Monday.
Don't allow your arrogance to obstruct the way: Digvijaya Singh requests PM Modi to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying the occasion is inauspicious.
Earthen lamps being made, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.
Ayodhya is ready
Many parts of Ayodhya are lit up to celebrate the event and the arrival of the prime minister. Fences are adorned with fresh paintings of Lord Ram all over the district. A special dress has been stitched for Ram Lalla with nine gems using golden thread by brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal 'Pahaadhi', who have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for the past three and a half decades.
