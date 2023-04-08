Badly dressed girls look like Shurpanakha: Vijayvargiya

'Badly' dressed girls look like Shurpanakha, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

'I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs, Vijayvargiya said

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 08 2023, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 05:10 ist
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. credit: PTI File Photo

Girls in 'bad dresses' look like 'Shurpanakha' of the Ramayana, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said. A video of his remarks, made at a religious function organised here on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media.

“When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs....I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up," the BJP leader said.

“We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body.....dress well, friends," he said.

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kailash Vijayvargiya
Ramayana
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

 