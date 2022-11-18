Bajrang Dal, VHP protest over love jihad case in UP

Bajrang Dal, VHP protest over love jihad case in Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the accused's whereabouts

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 18 2022, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 13:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members on Friday staged a demonstration in protest against the murder of a girl who was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor earlier this week by a man who had been forcing her to convert to Islam.

The protestors demanded immediate arrest of the suspect, Sufiyan, who is absconding and said that he should be given the strictest punishment under the religious conversion act since it was a case of love jihad.

They also demanded security for the victim's family.

The Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about Sufiyan's whereabouts.

