Before Diwali, air quality dips to 'very poor' in Delhi

Before Diwali, air quality dips to 'very poor' in Delhi

At 9 am, the overall AQI was recorded at 302 in the national capital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2021, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 10:44 ist
People walk amidst smoke as South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) workers fumigates an area to prevent mosquitos from breeding in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi residents felt a slight chill on Monday morning as the minimum temperature dipped two notches below normal to settle at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "very poor" category on Monday morning, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

At 9 am, the overall AQI was recorded at 302 in the national capital.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
AQI
Air Quality Index
India News
IMD
Met Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

A Kerala man’s love for Kannada

A Kerala man’s love for Kannada

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

Parents concerned about online education: Survey

Parents concerned about online education: Survey

What COP-26 means for us

What COP-26 means for us

 