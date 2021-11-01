Before Diwali, air quality dips to 'very poor' in Delhi

Delhi residents felt a slight chill on Monday morning as the minimum temperature dipped two notches below normal to settle at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "very poor" category on Monday morning, real-time data of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

At 9 am, the overall AQI was recorded at 302 in the national capital.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Check out latest videos from DH: