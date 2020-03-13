Bengaluru-based Google techie's wife tests positive for coronavirus

The wife of the Google India's Bengaluru based employee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has also been found to be infected with the virus.

The wife of the Google techie had returned from Bengaluru a few days back. The couple had visited Greece and returned from there in the first week of March.

While the techie joined his work at Bengaluru, the wife came to Agra, her native town, sources said. Google has confirmed that one of its employees working at its Bengaluru office had tested positive.

Health officials in Agra only said that ''a woman, who had returned here from Bengaluru a couple of days ago, was tested positive for the coronavirus infection and admitted to the hospital.

Sources said that the woman was the Google techie's wife, and further confirmed that the woman had been kept at the isolation ward after her return and her sample was sent for testing.

However, she left the ward without informing the doctors. The matter came to light on Friday, when the lab report confirmed the infection. On being asked, the parents told the authorities that she had left for Delhi.

They later admitted that she was at her residence in the town, when the authorities threatened to call the police.

Agra has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh. Of the total 12 cases, as many as eight were from Agra alone.

Earlier, six members of two families, who had visited Italy, had tested positive for the virus. They were currently being treated at a Delhi hospital.