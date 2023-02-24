'Bhindranwale 2.0': Radical preacher, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh quite active in Punjab

Just a Khalistan sympathiser or is he really Bhindranwale 2.0? If optics were everything, Amritpal Singh, with his flowing white robes, navy blue turban and fiery speech, the answer would be easy.

For the moment, however, the 29-year-old radical preacher at the volatile centre of the storming of a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar city by hundreds of armed men is the name who has taken on the government - both the state and the Centre. And thus forcing the establishment to cave in and release a key aide and issuing threats to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amritpal Singh has been quite active in Punjab for some time. On Thursday, the 29-year-old's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the Ajnala police station, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

A few policemen were injured during the clash, according to officials.

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

The Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, was recently anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De', the organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

The event was held at Rode in Moga district, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh worked in his family-owned transport business. He was made the head of the organisation that Sidhu had formed to "protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues".

Amritpal Singh, who claims to be a follower of Bhindranwale, has made some controversial speeches during the past few weeks.

Hailing from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, he moves around with armed men like slain militant Bhindranwale. Some of his supporters call him "Bhindranwale 2.0”.

The preacher reportedly issued a threat to Shah recently, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier this month, he tied the knot with UK-based NRI, Kirandeep Kaur, in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village here.

When asked whether he will stay in Amritsar with his NRI wife -- as he has been asking youths not to go abroad -- Amritpal Singh said his marriage was an example of reverse migration, noting that he and his wife will remain in Punjab.