Bird Flu: Delhi to reopen its largest poultry market

Bird Flu: CM Kejriwal orders reopening of Delhi's largest poultry market

A Delhi government official said there is no spread of bird flu among chickens in the national capital

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 18:21 ist
A sparrow sits on an empty cage of chickens at the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market after it was closed for 10 days as a preventive measure against the spread of bird flu in New Delhi on January 10, 2021. - At least six Indian states have stepped up efforts to contain two strains of bird flu -- H5N1 and H5N8 -- in recent days after the deaths of thousands of migratory birds, ducks, crows and chickens. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi government on Thursday issued orders to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to bird flu. I have directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks."

A Delhi government official said there is no spread of bird flu among chickens in the national capital.

The state administration's action came a day after three municipal corporations of the capital banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said teachers will not be deployed on inspection duty in view of the bird flu situation.

"Received complaints from a few districts about teachers being deployed on inspection duty in view of bird flu. Following instructions from the chief minister, teachers have been relieved from this duty. DM's have been instructed to not put teachers on such duty without prior permission," Sisodia

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Poultry
Delhi
Bird Flu
Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia

What's Brewing

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 