Bird Flu: CM Kejriwal orders reopening of Delhi's largest poultry market

Delhi government on Thursday issued orders to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with respect to bird flu. I have directed to open the poultry market and withdraw the orders to restrict trade and import of chicken stocks."

A Delhi government official said there is no spread of bird flu among chickens in the national capital.

The state administration's action came a day after three municipal corporations of the capital banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said teachers will not be deployed on inspection duty in view of the bird flu situation.

"Received complaints from a few districts about teachers being deployed on inspection duty in view of bird flu. Following instructions from the chief minister, teachers have been relieved from this duty. DM's have been instructed to not put teachers on such duty without prior permission," Sisodia