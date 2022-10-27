BJP, AAP workers come face-to-face in Ghazipur

BJP, AAP workers come face-to-face in Ghazipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2022, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 10:58 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Delhi BJP and AAP workers came face-to-face as they staged protests and raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today. 

The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi government and CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Ghazipur landfill. Soon, AAP workers reached the protest site and raised slogans against the saffron party.

Police personnel were present at the spot.

More deatils awaited. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
AAP
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

 