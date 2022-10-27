BJP, AAP workers come face-to-face in Ghazipur

Delhi BJP and AAP workers came face-to-face as they staged protests and raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.

The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi government and CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Ghazipur landfill. Soon, AAP workers reached the protest site and raised slogans against the saffron party.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP workers & AAP workers came face to face & raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today. The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them. Police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

Police personnel were present at the spot.

More deatils awaited.