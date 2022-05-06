BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested over alleged threat to Delhi CM

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday over alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
लुच्चे-लफ़ंगो की पार्टी भाजपा नेता @TajinderBagga को पंजाब पुलिस ने गिरफ़्तार किया। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को दिया था “जीने नही देंगे” की धमकी। pic.twitter.com/LzZmPVaDRQ
— MLA Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) May 6, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube