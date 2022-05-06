BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested over alleged threat to Delhi CM

Tajinder Pal Singh held over alleged threat to Delhi CM

DH Web Desk
  • May 06 2022, 10:15 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 10:19 ist
Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga. Credit: Facebook/TajinderPalSinghBaggaNew

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday over alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

More to follow...

India News
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
AAP

