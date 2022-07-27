BJP protests near AAP office over new excise policy

BJP protests near AAP office over 'irregularities' in new excise policy

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the policy over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 15:18 ist
BJP workers and supporters hold placards participate in a protest against new excise policy outside AAP HQ in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a protest here over "irregularities" in the implementation of the new excise policy by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the policy over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

The demonstration was led by party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, however, the protesters' planned march to the AAP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was not allowed by police.

Also Read: Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Verma alleged that the AAP government has turned Delhi into an "intoxicated capital" by allowing more and more liquor shops to open across the city.

"Several irregularities have been committed in the excise policy involving largescale corruption," Verma charged asserting those involved in graft will be sent behind the bars.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds excise department portfolio, had said the BJP was rattled because Rs 3,500 crore earned by its leaders through illegal liquor trade had stopped after the implementation of the new excise policy. 

