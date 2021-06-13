BJP to 'accommodate' disgruntled UP leaders in Boards, Corporations 

In an apparent bid to 'placate' disgruntled party leaders, MLAs and workers ahead of the next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP plans to 'accommodate' them in party organisation and state government-owned Boards, Corporations and Commissions.

The move assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

According to the sources in the state BJP, these disgruntled leaders, who include, senior leaders, legislators and workers, would be 'accommodated' in SC/ST Commission, Minority Commission and in different Boards and Corporations.

''There are many vacancies in these departments... we intend to fill these vacancies with party,'' said a senior UP BJP leader here on Sunday.

The leader said that hundreds of party workers would also be appointed in various cells of the party and in different departments including those of media, IT and publication.

He said that caste and regional factors would be kept in mind while making the selection of the party leaders for these posts.

While the BJP leader termed it as a 'routine' exercise, sources in the saffron party said that it was being done to 'placate' the leaders, who had raised their voice against the state government and Adityanath's style of functioning.

Sources said that Adityanath had been told by the national party leadership to rein in the dissenters and take steps to assuage their feelings.

During their meetings with the central leaders of the saffron party here a fortnight back, several UP BJP MLAs and other leaders had expressed resentment over the way the state government tackled the second wave of Covid 19 in the state and also demanded a change of guard.

Though the central leadership refused to replace Adityanath, it did ask him to effect cabinet reshuffle and accommodate the disgruntled leaders.