BJP workers to pick up cow dung, drink milk: Minister

BJP workers to pick up cow dung, drink milk: UP Minister

The Minister added that he would make sure that the land would be freed from land mafias and fodder would be sown on it as well as cowsheds will also be built

IANS
IANS, Shahajahanpur,
  • Mar 31 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 17:43 ist

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairy Development, Dharampal Singh has come up with a solution to the problem of stray cattle.

"Only BJP workers will pick up the cow dung and will also drink its milk. The problem is in front of the farmers, the same problem is also in front of the abandoned animals. What to do if the animal does not enter the farmer's field? On the other hand, if farmers do not take care of their fields, then what should they do? This is the problem of both," he said while interacting with party workers.

The Minister added that he would make sure that the land would be freed from land mafias and fodder would be sown on it as well as cowsheds will also be built.

"The 'gaushalas' will be managed by BJP workers. There, they will pick up cow dung and drink its milk. We consider this task as an opportunity, not a challenge," he said.

The Minister added that after speaking to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he will ask the Chief Secretary to issue orders in this regard to all district magistrates and clear encroachment on government land.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Cow

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

 