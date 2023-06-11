Blaze in west Delhi factory, 20 fire tenders rushed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 20:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Sunday, officials said, adding 20 fire tenders have been pressed into service.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said there was no report of injuries to anybody.

Also Read: 'Stakeholders must work together to implement fire safety laws'

According to fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 6 pm and more than 20 fire tenders are on the job to douse of the fire.

The fire-fighting operation is underway, an official said, adding what caused the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

