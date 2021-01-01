Body of 24-year-old woman woman found in agricultural field in UP; family alleges murder after rape

The body of a 24-year-old woman was recovered from an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, with her family alleging that she was murdered after rape, police said on Friday.

The woman was found lying dead on Thursday night in the agricultural field near a village, Station House Officer (SHO), Mau, Gulab Tripathi said.

Prima facie it appears that the woman was strangled to death, the SHO said, adding her clothes were in disarray.

The family members of the woman have alleged that she was raped before murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details would be known only after getting its report, the SHO said.

The woman had gone to attend to nature's call and a search for her was started when she did not return till late in the evening. Her body was later found in the field and police were informed, the SHO added.