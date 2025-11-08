Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Two terrorists killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

Search in the area is still in progress, the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 03:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 03:04 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us