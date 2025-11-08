<p>Two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an ongoing operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. </p><p>Search in the area is still in progress, the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.</p><p>"A joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in the terrorists opening indiscriminate fire," the post read.</p>.<p>The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>