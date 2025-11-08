<p>Bengaluru: After missing the chief minister’s October 31 deadline, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has now set a new target — to fill all remaining potholes in the city by November 10.</p>.<p>"We have filled close to 18,000 potholes. Most arterial and sub-arterial roads have been covered. Some ward-level potholes remain, and we will take up a major drive over the next three days to complete the work,” said M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA.</p>.<p>Rao attributed recurring potholes to underlying issues such as water leakage in some areas. Following the chief minister’s instructions, resurfacing of several roads has also been taken up.</p>.<p>Officials said heavy rains over the last month had delayed the work. Of the 386.5 km of roads identified for black-topping at a cost of Rs 684 crore, 44% have been completed.</p>.Tech hub or tractor trail? Panathur’s dirt track goes viral; residents vent ire.<p>The state cabinet recently approved Rs 900 crore for ward-level works. Of this, Rs 200 crore worth of works have already been tendered, while action plans for the remaining amount are being finalised.</p> <p>Corporations & potholes filled</p>.<p>Central: 2,319<br>North: 3,375<br>East: 3,325<br>West: 5,530<br>South: 3,136<br>B.SMILE: 239<br>Total: 17,924</p> <p>Ongoing works in the city</p>.<p>White-topping<br>Total: Rs 1,700 crore; 140 roads, 220.68 km<br>Completed: 39 roads, 79.08 km <br>In progress: 101 roads, 141.59 km</p>.<p>Black-topping (road asphalting)<br>Length approved as per action plan: 386.5 km<br>Progress: 44%<br>Cost: Rs 694 crore </p>.<p>Suraksha 75: Junction improvement plan<br>Cost: Rs 100 crore<br>Urban design cell set up at corporation level<br>Total junctions: 75<br>Progress: 40%</p>