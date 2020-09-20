Body of 65-year-old farmer found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh

Body of a 65-year-old farmer was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma, Suresh Pal recently had an argument with his son after he asked him to quit drinking.

The body was found hanging at his house in Lalukhedi village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Titawi police station, on Saturday evening, he said.

Police suspect that it is a case of death by suicide.

The body has been sent for postmortem, Sharma added.