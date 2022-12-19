BPL families will get LPG cylinders at Rs 500: Gehlot

BPL families will get 12 gas cylinders at Rs 500 each from next year, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

While taking in Alwar, Gehlot assured that BPL families will get 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday slashed the price of LPG cylinders for BPL families to Rs 500 each.

Gehlot said that BPL families will get 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each from April 1 next year. "No one should remain deprived of benefits of government welfare schemes," the Chief Minister said. 

More to follow...

