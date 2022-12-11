Brother of Lakhimpur violence's witness attacked by youth

The brother of the witness in the last year's Lakhimpur violence was allegedly attacked by a youth, police said on Sunday.

The incident that happened on Friday night had no connection with the 2021 violence, they said.

Injured Sarvajeet Singh is reported to be the brother of Prabhjeet Singh, who is a witness in the Lakhimpur violence of October 3, 2021, in which eight persons, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver were killed.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that he was attacked when he had gone to attend a party in Tikunia town organised by a friend. Accused Vikas Chawla along with his associate abused and attacked him with sharp weapons, thereby, injuring him.

Police said an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been registered on the complaint of the aggrieved person and legal proceedings are underway.

Lakhimpur Kheri's Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman said in a statement, the brother of Tikunia case witness Prabhjeet was attacked by the accused, following a dispute while attending a 'mundan' party organised by their friend.

The incident had no connection with the one-year-old Tikunia violence case, the SP added.