BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan near border

The drone was carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 14 2022, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 10:37 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers during their night patrol. Credit: PTI Photo

A drone from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Ajnala sector close to the Indo-Pakistan border on Friday, officials said. It was carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India.

Senior BSF officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, reached the spot. A search operation has been launched in the area.

BSF
India
Pakistan
India News

