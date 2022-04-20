'Bulldozing' halts in Jahangirpuri hours after SC order

In a repeat of scenes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, BJP-led Delhi civic body on Wednesday rode bulldozers into violence-hit Jahangirpuri in the national capital in police presence to clear illegal constructions but had to halt it after the Supreme Court intervened and ordered status quo.

Despite the apex court order of status quo till it hears the petition on Thursday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) continued its drive for some time citing that it has not received any order. The Supreme Court then asked the Registrar or Secretary General to immediately inform the civic authorities about its order, following which the drive was halted.

"We have stopped the anti-encroachment drive," Raja Iqbal Singh, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, said.

The anti-encroachment drive came a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled NDMC to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers. The locality had witnessed violence last Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession organised by VHP and Bajrang Dal, which the police said had no permission.

The drive in the violence-hit area was a replication of what the civic bodies did in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where Ram Navami processions had led to violence.

The drive in Jahangirpuri had started at around 10 am amid a large posse of security personnel being deployed in the area. Bulldozers entered the locality and were seen razing illegal constructions like walls, shops and temporary structures.

Responding to the incident, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off "bulldozers of hate" and switch on power plants.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, who visited the locality, said, "At 10:45 am, the SC gave the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive...The law and the constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court and its order should not be bulldozed."

On Tuesday, the NDMC had written to police seeking 400 police personnel, including women personnel, for "maintaining law and order during encroachment removal action on April 20 and 21". The Mayor said they wanted to start the drive on Tuesday itself but police did not make personnel available.

