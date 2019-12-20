CAA Protests: 40 detained in Delhi's Dariyaganj

The Delhi Police detained 40 people in connection with a violent protest in Daryaganj here on Friday, officials said.

According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car park at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel.

A total of 58 companies of security force personnel were brought in from outside to bolster the strength of local police.