Camel sacrifice attracts small section of people in Kashmir

As Kashmir prepares for Bakra-Eid, the festival of sacrifice along with the rest of the Muslim world, a small section of people are opting for the sacrifice of camels, instead of the usual sheep, goat and oxen.

A limited number of camels, usually brought from Rajasthan, where they are found in abundance, have been put on sale in Parimpora Mandi on the outskirts of Srinagar. Though the sacrifice of camels was unheard of in Kashmir as the desert animal is not found in the valley, in recent years the trend has started picking up.

On average, a sacrificial sheep costs Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 in Kashmir while each camel costs between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000. According to Islamic belief, at least seven persons can sacrifice a single camel while a sheep can be sacrificed by a single individual.

“Most of the people in Srinagar and towns sacrifice sheep and goat while in villages oxen are also sacrificed. But since the last 10 or 12 years, some people are now sacrificing camels,” said a camel trader from Parimpora.

He said few selected customers buy camels because of the cost considerations and ease of maintenance. “Camel meat has religious significance as Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) used to consume it, the trend of camel sacrifice is increasing and more people are opting for camels instead of sheep and goats,” he added.

On every Bakra-Eid, Muslims in Kashmir sacrifice animals worth Rs 500 crore. However, this year, according to the mutton dealers, the demand for sacrificial animals may shrink by 50% owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing general trade depression.

This year Bakra-Eid will be celebrated on July 21.