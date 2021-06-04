Rs 1L reward for information on suspended IPS officer

Cash reward raised for information on suspended UP IPS officer

The reward was increased on orders of the Additional Director General of Police

  • Jun 04 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Uttar Pradesh police has increased the cash reward for providing information leading to the arrest of the IPS officer, wanted in the mysterious death of a businessman here, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The reward was increased on orders of the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prayagraj Range, Prem Prakash.

Manilal Patidar, suspended as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mahoba, has been absconding for the last eight months, said Additional SP Rajendra Kumar Gautam.

In September last year, hours after a video about Patidar demanding a bribe of Rs 6 lakh went viral on social media, Indrakant Tripathi was found with a bullet injury in his car under suspicious circumstances.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Patidar.

Later, Tripathi died during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur and the case was converted to murder.

Later, on the basis of the Special Investigation Team’s report, it was converted to Section-306 IPC (abetment of suicide). 

