CBI registers case against UP man for impersonating DIG

CBI registers case against UP man for impersonating DIG

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Nov 23 2020, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 20:54 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has registered a case against a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr for allegedly impersonating a Deputy Inspector General of the premier investigating agency.

Rajiv Singh was allegedly impersonating DIG R R Singh in CBI, Delhi for personal gain, officials said.

The CBI sleuths conducted searches at the premises of the accused and recovered two country-made firearms and some documents

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI
Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr

What's Brewing

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 