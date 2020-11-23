CBI registers case against UP man for impersonating DIG

The CBI has registered a case against a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr for allegedly impersonating a Deputy Inspector General of the premier investigating agency.
Rajiv Singh was allegedly impersonating DIG R R Singh in CBI, Delhi for personal gain, officials said.
The CBI sleuths conducted searches at the premises of the accused and recovered two country-made firearms and some documents
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe