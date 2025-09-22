Network glitch affects launch of Karnataka Social & Educational Survey in Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: The much talked about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/caste-survey-to-kick-off-in-karnataka-from-monday-delayed-in-bengaluru-3737936">Social and educational survey</a> in Karnataka, being conducted by Backward Classes Commission hit a technical glitch during the launch of the survey of the first house at camp here as enumerators faced network connectivity problem for their electronic gadgets on Monday.</p>.Another survey, another row.<p>Enumerators led by IAS probationer Abhinav Jain had reached the residence of Abdul Gafar Shaikh to launch the survey, but network being unavailable led in them not being able to complete the form filling. To search for a new location and connectivity, they moved to Visvesvaraya Nagar to mark the launch.</p>