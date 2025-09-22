Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

'Inherent habit' of Congress to abandon any development work that's difficult: PM Modi

The PM said the projects he unveiled were an example of "double benefits" of the "double-engine" government.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 08:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 08:39 IST
CongressNarendra ModiArunachal PradeshIndian politcsmodi

Follow us on :

Follow Us