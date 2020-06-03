CBI searches Delhi-based company for hosting child pornography content on websites

CBI searches firm for hosting child porn on websites

The CBI carried out searches at the premises of a private company based in Paschim Vihar area of West Delhi for allegedly hosting child pornography on websites on the servers based in Russia, Netherlands and India, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency has booked the company, its directors and other unidentified persons for alleged violation of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

"It has been alleged that the said company hosted websites of Russian domain containing objectionable material pertaining to child sexual abuse. The case involves the alleged jurisdiction of India, Netherlands and Russian Federation as of now vis-à-vis the location of servers, facilitation of hosting of objectionable material and owner of the objectionable contents," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said here.

He said searches were conducted at the residence-cum-office premises of the accused, including a private company and its directors in Delhi, which led to recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents and material.

