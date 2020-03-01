CBSE to resume board examinations in violence hit areas of Delhi

The central board of secondary education (CBSE) has decided to resume conduct of board examinations for class X and XII in the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi.

For the students who would not be able to appear for the examinations upto March 7 due to any difficulties amid prevailing situations, examinations will be held at a later date, the board announced on Sunday.

“The school principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear for the examinations. The Board CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates,” the CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The CBSE will hold the examinations of both Class X and XII in the North East distrcit of Delhi from Monday as per schedule given in the date sheet, he said.

“Those candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations are requested to contact their respective school principals, who would then send the report to the CBSE. The board is committed to take care of the interests of all its students,” Tripathi added.

After a large-scale communal violence in parts of the North East Delhi, the CBSE had last week postponed board examinations for some of the subjects in the affected areas on request from the Delhi government.

“The Board is of the view that further delay in conducting classes XII examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses like medical, engineering, law and other undergraduate admissions,” Tripathi said, ''The Board is also clear that for candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations are further postponed”.

The CBSE said that it has written to the Delhi police chief SN Srivastava requesting for making adequate security arrangements in and around the examination centres located in the North East Delhi to ensure the safety of the students.

“As per our ongoing consultations with the Delhi police, the Board examinations can be held smoothly and safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the board examinations,” Tripathi said.