Centre allows export of Covid-19 PPE medical coveralls

Centre allows export of Covid-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2020, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Partially relaxing export norms, the government on Monday permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for Covid-19 with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units.

The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: "A monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coverall for Covid-19 units has been fixed for issuance of an export licence to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice".

All other items that are part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited, it said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Boosting Make in India exports, PPE medical coveralls for Covid-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
PPE

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 