'Centre hiked fuel taxes by 250% between 2014 & 2021'

Centre hiked taxes on petrol, diesel by 250% between 2014 and 2021: Priyanka

Her attack came amid a political slugfest over PM Modi flagging higher fuel prices in many Opposition-ruled states

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 16:32 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government on Friday over rising fuel prices, saying the Centre hiked taxes on petrol and diesel by 250 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Her attack on the BJP-led government came amid a political slugfest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging higher fuel prices in many Opposition-ruled states.

In Covid-19 meet, Modi's 'fuel' ammo to target Opposition

The Opposition chief ministers have launched an offensive against the prime minister on the issue of tax cuts on petroleum products.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said the central government increased the tax collection on petrol and diesel by 250 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

In 2014, excise duty charged was only Rs 9.48 on petrol and only Rs 3.56 on diesel, the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report which said the central government increased excise duty on fuel by 250 per cent in six years. 

