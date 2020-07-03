Centre moves Supreme Court, seeks closure of case against Italian marines

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking closure of judicial proceedings here against two Italian marines’ accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast, saying it has accepted the recent ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at the Hague which held that India is entitled to get compensation in the case but can't prosecute the marines due to official immunity enjoyed by them.

In February 2012, India had accused two Italian marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, on board the MV Enrica Lexie -- an Italian flagged oil tanker-- of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing.

In its application filed in the pending case, the Centre told the top court, “The applicant states and submits that the Republic of India has taken a decision to accept and abide by the Award passed by the said Tribunal which would have the bearing on the continuance of present proceedings before this Court”.