Centre proposes to suspend farm laws for one-and-a-half years; next meeting on January 22

Bowing to pressure, the Modi government on Wednesday offered to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for up to 18 months as they continue talks with the agitating farmers to address their concerns over the reforms.

The offer to suspend farm laws for a longer duration was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during the tenth round of talks with the farmers' unions, who have been protesting on the Delhi borders for 57 days.

Also read: SC irked over aspersions cast on members of court-appointed committee on farm laws

"We said that the government is ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one-and-a-half years. I am happy that the farmer unions have taken this very seriously and said that they would consider it tomorrow (Thursday) and convey their decision on January 22," Tomar told reporters after the five-hour meeting.

Farmer leaders said the government also offered to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court on suspension of the laws for a “mutually agreed” period and set up a committee to find a solution.

"Today's talks raise the hope of resolving issues about farmers' protests,” Tomar said.

The government was under pressure to ensure the end of the agitation, particularly after they announced their plans to take out a 'Kisan Parade' in the national capital on Republic Day.

Last week, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws and set up a committee of experts to address concerns on the legislations.

Tomar said the Supreme Court-appointed committee and the talks between the government and farmers' representatives can continue parallelly.

Also read: You are the authority: Supreme Court refuses to rule on R-Day tractor rally, allows Centre to withdraw plea

During the meeting, farmer leaders also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to some farmers, claiming that it was a move to harass those backing the agitation.

Thousands of farmers — mostly from Punjab and Haryana — are camping on the borders of Delhi since November 26 protesting against the three farm laws which they claim would put farmers at the mercy of big businessmen and end the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

In the last round of talks, the government had asked protesting farmers to prepare a concrete proposal about their objections and suggestions on the three farm laws for further discussion at their next meeting to end the long-running protest. But, unions stuck to their main demand of a complete repeal of the three Acts.