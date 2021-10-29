Channi meets Rahul Gandhi after Amarinder Singh's announcement on floating his own political party

Channi meets Rahul after Amarinder's party announcement

Channi is also learnt to have apprised Gandhi of the pro-people measures taken by his government since he assumed the charge of the chief minister

  Oct 29 2021
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here on Thursday and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state and the party's prospects in next year's Assembly polls.

Channi is also learnt to have apprised Gandhi of the pro-people measures taken by his government since he assumed the charge of the chief minister.

The meeting came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced that he would float his own political party once the Election Commission approves it.

Sources said the two leaders discussed the fallout of Singh launching his own party and the potential impact it would have on the poll prospects of the Congress.

Channi is also learnt to have informed Gandhi about the steps being taken to ensure justice in a case involving the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, the sources said.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) being extended to 50 km inside the international border, on which the Punjab Assembly will hold a special session.

