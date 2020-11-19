Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session to begin on Dec 21

Chhattisgarh Assembly winter session to begin on Dec 21

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 19 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 13:44 ist
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI Photo

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly's winter session will begin on December 21 and will have seven sittings, an Assembly official said on Thursday.

The ninth session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on December 21 and conclude on December 30, a notification issued by principal secretary of the Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade stated.

As per the notification, there will be Question Hour on all seven days along with works pertaining to government affairs.

On December 24, a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it said.

In view of the coronavirus situation, precautionary guidelines for the winter session will be issued soon, the official said. 

