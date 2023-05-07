Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant kills self day before exam

Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant kills self day before exam in Bhilai

The incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on May 06

PTI
PTI, Bhilai,
  • May 07 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 18:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room a day before the examination in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on Saturday, an official said. 

Prabhat Kumar Singh, a native of Bemetara district, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a local coaching institute since September last year, she said. While no suicide note was recovered from Singh's room, prima facie, it seems that he may have taken the extreme step due to stress about the examination, the official said.

National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) was scheduled on Sunday.

India News
Chhattisgarh
NEET
Suicide

