Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant kills self day before exam in Bhilai

A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room a day before the examination in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on Saturday, an official said.
Also Read | Kerala farmer ends life due to financial stress
Prabhat Kumar Singh, a native of Bemetara district, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a local coaching institute since September last year, she said. While no suicide note was recovered from Singh's room, prima facie, it seems that he may have taken the extreme step due to stress about the examination, the official said.
National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) was scheduled on Sunday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing
AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike
Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!
Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka
DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index
Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7