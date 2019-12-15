Citizenship Act: Violence in Delhi; buses torched

Hundreds of students from Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with the police south Delhi on Sunday leading to baton charge and lobbing of tear gas shells.

Along with students, a large number of people residing in localities surrounding the Jamia Millia Islamia blocked roads and shouted slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the BJP.

Buses were torched while a fire tender was damaged in the clash after protesters took out a march on the Mathura Road in south Delhi.

Policemen lobbed tear gas shells and then lathi-charged the protesters to disperse them even as tension continued in the area.

On Friday, several students were injured when they were lathi-charged by police who closed the university gates while they were about to take out a protest march to Parliament House.

In another protest, students from the north-east protested at Jantar Mantar demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming it was against the spirit of Assam Accord of 1985.

"For the BJP and its government, they are vote bank but for us, they are foreigners whom the Act is going to extend citizenship. It is against the secular culture of Assam where native Muslims fought Mughals in medieval times and where surnames are shared by Hindus and Muslims now," Rukhsaar, a Delhi-based professional from Guwahati, was quoted by PTI as saying.