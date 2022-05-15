Civilian killed in cross-firing in Kashmir’s Shopian

Civilian killed in cross-firing in Kashmir’s Shopian

The latest killing comes at a time when protests have erupted in the Valley over the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • May 15 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A civilian was killed in ‘cross firing’ between security forces and militants on Litter-Turkwangam road in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint patrol party of CRPF-182 Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian was injured and referred to hospital,” Inspector General police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said.

Also Read | Amit Shah briefed about concerns of Kashmiri Pandit employees after killing of Bhat: BJP J&K unit chief

The injured civilian was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The militants, after a brief chance encounter, managed to slip into nearby orchards and are being traced, he said.

The latest killing comes at a time when protests have erupted in the Valley over the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee. Rahul Bhat, who was gunned down by militants, in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Shopian
Militancy

What's Brewing

Sizing up the big bad bridal wear market

Sizing up the big bad bridal wear market

Jumping the fence: Parkour's popularity grows in Bengaluru

Jumping the fence: Parkour's popularity grows in Bengaluru

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding

Brushstrokes of affection

Brushstrokes of affection

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?

Indian cinema and its claim to international fame

Indian cinema and its claim to international fame

 