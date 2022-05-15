Civilian killed in cross-firing in Kashmir’s Shopian

A civilian was killed in ‘cross firing’ between security forces and militants on Litter-Turkwangam road in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint patrol party of CRPF-182 Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian was injured and referred to hospital,” Inspector General police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said.

The injured civilian was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The militants, after a brief chance encounter, managed to slip into nearby orchards and are being traced, he said.

The latest killing comes at a time when protests have erupted in the Valley over the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee. Rahul Bhat, who was gunned down by militants, in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.