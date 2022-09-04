Clash between Nihang Sikhs and Radha Soami sect followers in Punjab, 11 injured

A clash broke out between Nihang Sikhs and followers of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Sunday after the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the sprawling Dera premises here to graze their cattle, leaving 10 people and a police personnel injured.

Both sides pelted stones and bricks at each other and some people fired in the air during the clash, police said.

Police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers. Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Swapan Sharma said the situation was under control.

A heavy police force was deployed around the Dera premises.

According to the police, a group of Nihangs wanted to enter the Dera Radha Soami sect's land to graze their cattle.

However, the followers of Dera Radha Soami objected to it and denied them entry, leading to heated arguments.

One of the Nihangs allegedly attacked a security incharge of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, identified as Parmdeep Singh Teja, who sustained injuries in his shoulders.

Jandiala Guru Police Station SHO Davinder Kumar, who was on the spot, tried to intervene and also sustained injuries.

The situation took an ugly turn when the group of Nihangs again forcibly tried to enter the Dera premises, leading to the clash between both the groups.

Nihangs broke one of the entry gates of the Dera premises, claimed Dera followers.

A total of 10 people from both sides suffered injuries, besides the police officer.

The injured were admitted to Baba Bakala civil hospital.

The Nihangs are a Sikh sect whose blue-robed members are often seen carrying swords or spears.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to everyone to maintain calm and avoid spreading misinformation.

"Disturbing news coming in from Radha Soami Dera, Beas where an altercation...led to a violent incident. Some people have reportedly been injured. Appeal everyone to stay calm & not spread any misinformation on social media," Warring tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

"The violence that engulfed Beas is extremely disturbing. Repeated clashes and breakdown of law & order are pushing the state towards anarchy. I urge (chief minister) @BhagwantMann to immediately come to grips with the situation. I also appeal to Punjabis to maintain peace & communal harmony at this crucial juncture,” Badal tweeted.